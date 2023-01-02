BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $19.92 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 137,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,000. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 4.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 23.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 19.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $135.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

