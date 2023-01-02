iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Raised by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,451,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 644,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $37.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

