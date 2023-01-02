Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $32.81 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 11.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.29. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

