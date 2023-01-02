Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $556.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.48 and its 200 day moving average is $537.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

