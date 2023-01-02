Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

