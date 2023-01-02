Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $135.64 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

