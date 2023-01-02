Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $262.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.