Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:DHR opened at $265.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.12. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
