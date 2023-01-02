Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

NYSE:DHR opened at $265.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.12. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.