Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $545.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

