Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $668,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,040,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.