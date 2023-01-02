The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.59% of Williams Companies worth $204,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.