United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,512,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $405,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $173.84 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

