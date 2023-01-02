Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $171,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,874,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,524,000 after acquiring an additional 520,440 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $141.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average of $139.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.