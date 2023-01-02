Raymond James & Associates Has $286.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.02% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $286,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.