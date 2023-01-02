Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $145.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.40. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

