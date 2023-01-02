Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $300,591,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

