Xponance Inc. Buys 12,236 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

