City State Bank Acquires 850 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

City State Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2,428.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

