Clarius Group LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

