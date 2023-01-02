McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average is $175.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

