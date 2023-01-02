Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

