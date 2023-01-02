First Merchants Corp Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $420.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

