Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $10.12 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -68.07%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

