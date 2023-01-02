iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $65.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

