Round Table Services LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.51 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

