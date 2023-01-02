First United Bank & Trust Has $647,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

