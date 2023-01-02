First United Bank & Trust Has $647,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $27.11.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.