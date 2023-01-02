Field & Main Bank Has $418,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $157.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

