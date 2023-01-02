First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,230,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

