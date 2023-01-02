First Merchants Corp Purchases 25,344 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 446,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $87.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

