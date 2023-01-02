Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $96.11 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,878 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $96,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $216.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.