Diversified LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 51.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 18.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

