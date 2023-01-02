Diversified LLC Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

NYSE:PH opened at $291.00 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.75 and a 200 day moving average of $275.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

