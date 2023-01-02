Diversified LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $135.24 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.