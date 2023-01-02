BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $708.63 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $927.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $700.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.87. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

