Diversified LLC Sells 16,417 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Diversified LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.7% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.