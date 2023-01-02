Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,503 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHD opened at $75.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

