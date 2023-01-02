Mendel Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

