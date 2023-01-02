Diversified LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,770 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,412,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,435,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.15 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

