AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,385 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $28,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $319.41 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $463.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

