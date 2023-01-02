AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,799 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $32,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

