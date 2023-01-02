AE Wealth Management LLC Has $31.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,649 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $31,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

