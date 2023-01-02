ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Decreased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $388.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $658.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

