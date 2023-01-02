AE Wealth Management LLC Has $33.46 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,460 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,218,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $95.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $115.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.