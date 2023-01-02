AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $48,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,435,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,123,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

