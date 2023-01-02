Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

