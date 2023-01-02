SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

