134,146 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 3.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6,112.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,640,000 after buying an additional 862,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

