Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 824 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

