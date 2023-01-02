Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,194,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BGRN opened at $45.97 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

