iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,495 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

